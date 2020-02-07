Sierra S. Curtis, 60, of Wabash, passed away at 9:08 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her residence.
Sierra married Thomas Curtis, Sr. on Sept. 3, 1983. She worked at Miller’s Merry Manor as a CNA.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992. Burial will follow at Mt. Etna Cemetery.
Visitation will be two hours prior to services, starting at 9 a.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
