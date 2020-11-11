Sierra was born in Marion, Indiana on February 18, 1990 to Tisha Johnson and Billy Rodgers. She attended and graduated from Marion High School. Sierra was a devoted mother. She also enjoyed doing hair; creating may different and Unique styles for her clients, friends and family.
Sierra departed this life at the age of 30. She leaves to cherish her memory: mother, Tisha (Mathis Whitaker), Marion, lN; father, Billy (Sherise) Rodgers, Indianapolis, IN; 3 children: Remyia Booker, Londyn Walker and Sy’Aire Johnson, all of Marion, IN. 5 brothers: Shaquille and Cedric Johnson, Jayvion and Javier Rodgers, all of Marion, IN and Jarreli Stepheny, Kentucky: (1) sister, Renita Keys, Muncie, IN; 2 step-brothers: Jyi Thompkins, Indianapolis, IN and Jamere Jones, Marion, IN; 2 step–sisters: Jimia Drake, Marion, IN. and Taylor Whitaker, Indianapolis, IN; grandmother, Corine Shelly, Marion, IN; 5 uncles: Bennie (Angie) Rodgers, Charles (Irene) Hall, Fred Mc Mullen and Ike Johnson, Jr all of Marion, IN and Darwis (Bernestine Bowlds, Oklahoma; 3 aunts: Rosie Robey, Barbara and Sarah Johnson, all of Marion, IN.
