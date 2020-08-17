Shirley Mae Fisher, 74, passed away at 9:41 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 27, 1946 in Crystal, WV to Burnace Farley and Margaret (Lester) Farley. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Shirley graduated from Marion High School. She retired from Grant County Department of Welfare-Child Services. She also retired from Owens Illinois glass plant in Gas City, IN when they closed their doors.
She was a member of Bethel Center Church of the Brethren. She embraced her role as a mother and her greatest blessings were taking care of her daughter, Melissa and her grandchildren. She was loving, caring, kind and had a smile that could light up a room. During one of the most difficult times of her life she embraced the Indiana Donor Network and donated her daughter, Elaine’s heart and other organs when she passed away at an early age. She always had a heart of gold that thought of others first. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her friends from church.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her daughter, Melissa M. (husband, Rob) Knox of Upland, IN grandchildren, Ashton Needler, Delilah Knox, Robbie Knox III and Gabriella Knox; siblings, Betty Haynes, Jimmy Farley, Robert (wife, Rhonda) Farley and William Lee Farley; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Fisher and her siblings, Eugene “Gene” Farley, Buddy Farley and Sonny Farley.
A graveside service for Shirley will be at 12 p.m. (Noon) Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Jonesboro-Riverside Cemetery in Gas City/Jonesboro, IN.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 W. State Road 26, Hartford City, IN 47348
