Shirley Lea Belcher, 65, of Marion, passed away at 5:30 am on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home in Marion. She was born in Anderson, on March 21, 1955, to Hobert and Roberta (Hancock) Ball. On September 7, 1984, she married Gary L. "Moose" Belcher and he survives.
Shirley was a 1973 graduate of Marion High School. She worked at Owens Illinois and PCA. She also worked at Dave's Stop and Shop and Village Pantry. She was a member of First Christian Church in Gas City. Shirley enjoyed reading and watching movies. She liked playing cards and going to swap meets. More than anything, she loved going on motorcycle rides with her husband. Shirley cherished her family and was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her mother, Roberta Ball of Marion; husband, Gary L. "Moose" Belcher of Marion; sons, Lan "Michael" (Dawn) Wright of Gas City and Gary Lee (Amanda) Belcher, II of Fairmount; daughter, Kelli (Jacob) Adams of Knightstown; granddaughters, HeatherAnn Wright, Emily Nicole (Chloee) Adams, Kelsi Adams and Ciera Belcher; grandsons, Bradley Michael Wright, Luke Wright, Foxx Eugene Adams, Miles Belcher and Karson Adams; sister, Judy (late Gary) Johnson; father-in-law, Glen (Pat) Belcher; father-in-law, Donald (late Carol) Jacks; sisters-in-law, Glenda, Rhonda, Sherry and Chris; brothers-in-law, Phillip and Jason; plus many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hobert Ball; mother-in-law, Ruth Belcher; and brother, Jerry Ball.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Shirley's life will begin at 12:30 pm with Pastor Peggy Hickman officiating. Private burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Foundation 30 S. Meridian St., Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN, 46204-3509, Indiana School For The Blind, 7725 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240, Kindred Hospice, 5550 S East St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46227, or First Christian Church 401 E. N. D St., Gas City, IN, 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
