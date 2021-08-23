Shirley L. Martin, 80, Marion, passed away at 1:03 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, May 3, 1941, to William and Emma Freyholtz. On July 12, 1982, she married Joseph Martin, and he survives.
Shirley worked as a waitress with Edgewood Cafe. She enjoyed playing Bingo, followed the Indianapolis Colts, and loved to cook. She was a beautiful person, would help anyone, and always prayed for others.
(0) comments
