Shirley J. Shaw, 85, of McCordsville passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Fishers, IN. She was born September 28, 1934 to the late Emil and Vera (Griggs) Moss. She had been a member of the Fortville Christian Church and was a secretary at the former Brookside Corporation in McCordsville.
Shirley is survived by daughter: Karen (Denzil) Tuttle of McCordsville; grandchildren: Jeremiah Tuttle, Katrina Tuttle and Joshua Tuttle; great-grandchildren: Levi, Liam, Kynslie and Kaylyn Tuttle, Caleb Abner. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Shaw, son Michael Shaw, daughter Vickie Shaw and sister Peggy.
According to her wishes, a caring cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fortville Christian Church 9450 North 200 West Fortville, IN 46040 or the Alzheimer’s Association 50 E 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.