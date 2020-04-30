Shirley J. Long “Sherm”, 85, Marion, passed away at 7:02 pm on Friday, April 24, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, June 13, 1934, to John and Mary (Coon) Herring. On November 1, 1951, she married Richard D. Long, and he survives.
Shirley attended Marion High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed keeping her house clean and meeting the needs of her family. She loved being around kids and also had a love for animals.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her three sons, Garry (Linda) Long of Van Buren, Rick Long of Marion, and John Long of Marion; grandson, Joshua (Sabena) Long; three granddaughters, Stephanie Church, Lori (Matt) Powelson, and Megan (John) Rutledge; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis M. Hall; and daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Long.
A private visitation and service for family will be held with burial taking place at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
