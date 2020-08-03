Shirley J. Bramblett, 80, Marion, passed away on July 29, 2020, in Florida. She was born in Andrews, Indiana, on Monday, June 17, 1940, to Boyd and Marilyn (Cochran) Evans. She was married to Merle Bramblett, who preceded her in death.
Shirley worked in production for many years with General Plastics. She was a member of Women of the Moose Lodge Marion #35, Past International Grand Council, American Legion Post 10, and Grace Community Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzles, being with family, dancing, bowling, dressing up, and she loved her dog.
Survivors include her sons, Todd (Patti) Bramblett of Dothan, AL, and Boyd Bramblett of Marion; daughter, Sarah (Scott) Helton of Gas City; sisters, Barbara (Don) Chenoweth of FL, Beverly (Dave) Bishir of Churubusco, Sylvia (Gary) Huffman of FL, and Karen (Percy) Oliver of Marion; brothers, William Evans of Wabash and Leon (Wynona) Evans of LaFontaine; granddaughters, Ashley (Matthew) Goldade of TX, Maegen Bramblett of Marion, Whitney (Anthony) Anderson of NC, and Jessica (Scott) Bramblett of Gas City; grandson, Travis (fiancee, April) Bramblett of AL; great-granddaughters, Khloe Hairell of Marion and Nataliya Maine of Gas City; and great-grandsons, Landon Goldade of TX, Logan Goldade of TX, Luke Goldade of TX, Liam Goldade of TX, Owen Anderson of NC, Ezra Anderson of NC, and Abel Anderson of NC.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; boyfriend, Bruce Kistler; and sisters, Doretha (Michael) Ketringer and Luann (Terry) Lee.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating with burial following at Van Buren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mooseheart Endowment Fund, Moose International.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
