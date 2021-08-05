Shirley Crow, 87, of Marion, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 12, 2021, with family by her side.

 She was born to the late Paul and Elizabeth Bunner, Jan. 2, 1934, in Muncie, Indiana. Shirley graduated from Royerton High School in 1951.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.