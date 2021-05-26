Shirley Ann Lee, age 85 of Fairmount, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born on June 30, 1935 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana the daughter of the late James Edward and Elsie Pauline (Bonner) Pitt. She married Dickie B. Lee on March 21, 1955, and he survives.

