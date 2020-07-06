Shirley A. Smith, 82, Wabash, formerly of Marion, passed away at 7:55 am on July 1, 2020, in her home. She was born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, on May 13, 1938, to the late Homer and Wilma (Beaver) Harvison. On May 27, 1956, she married Ronald D. Smith, and he preceded her in death on February 18, 1995.
Shirley graduated from Bossier City High School (Louisiana). She was an accountant for Essex Wire in Marion and Fort Wayne, as well as Sears Credit Department, and was the credit manager at Goodyear Tire. Shirley was a member of AmVets, American Legion, and several sewing clubs. She was a skilled seamstress and made many quilts. She also made several of the prom and wedding dresses used by her family. She was an avid reader, gardener, and enjoyed cold beer. She loved going to the casinos and playing slot machines and cards. She cherished time spent with her family and did everything she could to help others.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda A. (Carl) Frazier, Wabash; son, Ronald D. Smith, Jr., Indianapolis; granddaughters, Jessica S. (Shawn) Reus, Rachel (Mike Mirras) Garner, Ashley (Phil) Eakright, Brittany Frazier, Lauren (Jason) Sikes, Kaila (Justin) McDonald, and Ashley (Austin) Webb; grandsons, Joshua Frazier and Ronald “Dee” (Candace) Smith, III; great-grandchildren, Justine, Ryan, Madelyn, Zachary, Delilah, Belen, Lorena, McKenzie, Avery, Chloe, Gage, Logan, Lilly, Amara, Ny’emiah, Ellissia, Justice, Drake, Desmond, and Nevaeh; sister, Margaret (Keith) Tinnin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her brother, Homer R. Harvison, Jr.; sister, Mary E. Pilgrim; granddaughter, Christina Smith; grandson, Levi Smith; and great-grandson, Axel Sikes.
A chapel service followed by burial will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 11201 S. Marion Rd. 35, Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jerry Ryggs, William Horn, Robert Collins and family, Mary Poppenberger Saddison, Jeanette Hiatt, Cheryl and Tabitha Brown and family, and to her Alero Care Team (Carrie, Ally, and Pepper) for the kind and gentle care they provided during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St. #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204; Leann’s Animal Rescue, https://www.paypal.me/LeannsAnimalRescue; or The National Suicide Prevention Hotline, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/.
