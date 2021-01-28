Shirley A. Harris-Miller, age 76, Gas City, received her eternal reward at 9:00 am on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born to the late Floyd and Maxine (Pollard) Harris. Her mother married Merrill Curtis, who are both now deceased.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Grant County and a graduate of Jefferson Township High School. During her life, she worked for Dulin, Ward, and DeWald CPA firm, Carey Services, Chevy Garage, and Jackie’s Restaurant, a place she met and cherished the many friendships she made while working there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.