Shirley A. Brown, 80, of Huntington, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, died April 10, 2020.
Shirley was born March 3, 1940, in Somerset, PA, to Walter and Evaline (Hottle) Moon.
A drive-by visitation will be held April 17, from 3-6 p.m. at Deal-Rice Funeral Home- Huntington Chapel, and April 18 from 10-11 a.m. at Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 6970 Domersville Rd., Defiance. A Graveside service will follow in Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Ben Polzin will officiate.
Preferred memorials: Poplar Ridge Church, Defiance Hospice or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington, IN 46750.
