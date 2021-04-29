Shirley A. Beck, 67, was born in Blackford County on Sept. 23, 1953 to the late Elmer and Helen (McPhee) Gilland. She passed away on April 27, 2021 in Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne.
Shirley came to Marion in 1973 and worked for RCA/Thomson Consumer Electronics until their closure in 2003. She then took a maintenance position with Double H Manufacturing and retired in 2005. On June 21, 2003 she married Gregory A. Beck and he survives. In her free time Shirley enjoyed fishing, cooking and hosting cookouts where she took command of the grill. To say Shirley was a Chicago Bears fan is an understatement much to the chagrin of part of her family who are Indianapolis Colts fans. The rivalry added to game day fun. GO BEARS! Nothing was more important to her than her family and spending time with them. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and much planning and preparing for the family to celebrate brought her great joy. She was a one of a kind, special lady that was loved beyond measure.
