Sheryl Kay Oradat, 65, Marion, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in her home. A lifelong resident of Marion, Sheryl was born on Feb. 7, 1956, to Shirley Stamps Carl and was a graduate of Marion High School.
Sheryl worked at Meshingomesia Country Club and finished out her career as the dining room manager, of which she was very proud. She held memberships with the American Legion Post 10 and Ladies Auxiliary. She loved anything Christmas, which was her favorite time of year. She especially enjoyed working on dollhouses and making doll clothes. She was all about family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
