Sherry Lynn Andrews, 66, of Gas City, entered Heaven’s gates on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on January 29, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Merrill “Jake” Winchell and Jackie “Rose” Pope. She married Gorley L. Andrews on March 6, 1971, and they resided in Gas City. Sherry graduated from Marion High School in 1972.
Sherry was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She always welcomed the new babies into the world with her remarkable handmade baby quilts. Sherry truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: SHOPPING, going out to eat with her family and friends, and spending time with all of her cats. She had an energetic and passionate personality, which she used to touch many lives with her generosity and helping hand. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her mother, Jackie “Rose” Pope; son, Mark (Nicole) Andrews; daughter, Heather (David) Andrews; sisters, Cathy Medlen and Teresa (Kevin) Detherage; grandchildren, Mai (Garric) Vaughn and Brett Andrews; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Jamensyn, and Maverick; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret Orsborn; father, Merrill “Jake” Winchell; husband, Gorley L. Andrews; and son, Heath Allen Andrews.
In accordance with Sherry’s wishes, cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sherry may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
