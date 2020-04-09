Sherry Elaine (Southworth) Bonewitz, 68, of Marion, passed away at 1:01 am on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion on February 25, 1952, to James and Doris (Lowery) Southworth. On October 11, 1972, she married Joseph Bonewitz, and he survives.
Sherry was a 1971 graduate of Marion High School and attended Indiana Wesleyan and Ball State universities. She received her real estate broker degree and owned Hometown Realty for several years.
Sherry was a beautiful soul and was so caring and thoughtful. She was dedicated to God and had a lot of faith. She was also known to be quite witty. She loved books, flowers, gardening, the color purple, and animals...especially her three dogs, Benjamin, Heely, and Lady. Most of all, Sherry loved her family fiercely and was always looking out for them. She will be missed.
In addition to her husband, Sherry is survived by her son, James (Stacey) Bonewitz of Sweetser; three grandsons, Chris, Sam, and Phillip; five granddaughters, Samantha, Marnie, Gabrielle, Christine, and Brittany; two brothers, James (Janice) Southworth and Jeff (Shari) Southworth; sister, Cindy (Gary) Nall; special niece, Hannah Nall; special nephews, Jim and John Nall; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will have private services to celebrate Sherry’s life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
