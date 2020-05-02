Sherry was one of seven daughters born to the late Carl H. and Adelia Mae (Harrell) Douglas. She passed away in Marion on April 29, 2020. Sherry was a 1964 graduate of Marion High School. On Nov. 8, 1968 she married Robert C. Vice. Mr. Vice preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2013. During her working years she had various jobs including working for Foster Forbes, Marion National Bank and Bradner Village. She most enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Sherry will be remembered as the lady that always made cakes and cookies for her friends and loved ones and for her funny stories she shared.
She is survived by her son, Chad E. (Theresa) Vice, Marion; granddaughter, Hannah Lee Vice, Ft. Wayne; sisters, Kay Stump and Sheila (Johnny Strausbaugh) Goodwin, both of Marion. Sherry is also preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Stambaugh, Marcia Rude, Sandy Lusher and Judy Foudray.
Visitation will be held from 2pm-4pm on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana. Strict Covid-19 restrictions set by Gov. Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be followed. Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Marion National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
