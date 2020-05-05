Sherrlyn M. Poe, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Marion. She was born on Sept. 15, 1954, to the late Algie Larowe and Betty (Whelchel) Poe in Marion, Indiana. Sherrlyn graduated from Marion High School Class of 1974. She retired from Marion VA as a nursing assistant.
Sherrlyn was a social butterfly and loved going to church. She attended First Landmark Missionary Baptist in Marion. She loved all animals and enjoyed gardening. Sherrlyn was an avid Colts fan. Her nephew, Jason, took her to a Colts game a few years ago, and she had the time of her life. She did not have any children of her own but was a mother figure to her nephews, Jason and Chris. She loved being such a huge part of Jason and Chris and both of their family’s lives. Sherrlyn was at peace with her life and the way that she had lived it. She will be truly be missed.
Sherrlyn is survived by her nephews, Jason (Joyce) Poe, Gratis, OH; and Chris (Amanda) Poe, Marion; a great-niece, Kaylee Poe; and great-nephews, Tyler and Treyton Poe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Algie Larowe and Betty (Whelchel) Poe, and her brother, Jimmy Poe.
Arrangements for Sherrlyn have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953. There will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sherrlyn may be made to the Grant County Humane Society or to The Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
