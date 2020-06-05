Sheldon Robert Firebaugh Sr., age 46, was born on Sept. 14, 1973 in Iowa.
Sheldon left us on May 28, 2020 at 2:30 a.m. at Community Heart and Vascular hospital due to reasons unknown.
Sheldon Sr. was raised in Reno Nevada. He then moved to Marion Indiana in 1988. Sheldon Sr. was a friend to many he was a chef at Meshingamesia Golf Club. He worked at Atlas Foundry and also worked as a chef at Richard’s Restaurant.
Sheldon Sr enjoyed spending most of his time with friends and family. Playing with his remote control cars and helicopters was just one of his many hobbies.
Sheldon Sr. is survived by many great loved ones: brothers Larry, Mike. Cory, Lonnie and Kurt; one sister, Mariann; his children who meant the world to him Brooke (Juan) Maldonado, Sheldon Jr. (Maria) Firebaugh, Isaiah Firebaugh, Brittani and (Richarh) Reyes all who reside in Marion Indiana, and Seth and (Kali) McMullen of Texas; grandchildren Abilene, Izzick, Elijah, Landyn, Liam, Tydus, Hazel and Brasharh; special friend Stacy Crist and Brandy Armstrong; mother-in-law Janice Thomas; grandmother-in-law Reba Thomas; Godfather Fred Shaen.
You may come out and visit family and friends at Gholar and Gholar Funeral Home 526 s. McClure st. Marion In at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 9th.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon on June 9th, following the viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.