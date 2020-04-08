Shelby Frances (Wimmer) Hoggatt-Thompson, 81, of Swayzee, passed away in her home at 4:00 am on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Shelby was born in Sweetser on July 13, 1938, to Dwight and Pauline (Stout) Wimmer. She married Lendall Willis Hoggatt on July 29, 1956, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2012. On January 8, 2016, she married John Thompson, and he survives.
Shelby was a member of the Normal Church of Christ. She enjoyed being a homemaker, helping Lendall with the farm and restoring antique cars. She was a member of the DAR, volunteering in the Genealogy Department at Marion Public Library, and doing family genealogy. She was always putting others’ needs first, and many friends were blessed to have one of her homemade afghans celebrating a wedding or new child. Above all, she was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was lovingly known as MaGra.
Survivors include her husband, John Thompson; daughters, Allison Hoggatt of Columbus, OH, Teresa Plocha of Marion, and Donna Hoggatt of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Yvonne (Nick) Green of MI, Vincent Plocha of MI, Laysha Plocha of KY, and Jerika Mutschler of MI; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sara Collier, Penny Michal, and Pam (Max) Leavitt; step-children, Debbie (Ken) Waller, Tammy (Bill) Johnson, Dennis Thompson, and Stephen (Corinne) Thompson; plus several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Shelby was preceded in death by her loving first husband, Lendall; her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
The family will have a private graveside service followed by burial at Gardens of Memory in Marion (Huntington County). A Celebration of Life service for Shelby will be hosted by the family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave. Marion, IN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascension Hospice for the care and compassion they provided for Shelby.
Condolences may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
