Sheila M. Schaefer, 82, Marion, passed away at 9:37 pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Canada on Tuesday, August 9, 1938, to Laurie and Mildred (Binkley) Tremaine. She married Lyle E. Schaefer, and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2015.
Sheila was a homemaker throughout her life and faithfully served her husband and family. She loved to knit, crochet, and garden. She especially loved her family and was always involved in their activities.
