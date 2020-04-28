Sheila Bergeron, 75, of South Bend, died April 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 01, 1945, in Van Buren.
There will be graveside services at the Jefferson Cemetery, Upland, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Cemetery in Upland.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make contributions to PetsConnect or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 . The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice for their support and compassionate care.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
