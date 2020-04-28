Sheila Ann Cincotta was born on June 14, 1934 in Penn Yan, NY to Constance and Richard Mahar. Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside burial will take place Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Bosco Perrera officiating, with final resting place at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Geneva. A celebration of Sheila’s life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be made to The Geneva Food Bank PO Box 248 Geneva, IN. 46740 Downing & Glancy Funeral Home will host a live stream via our facebook page at the time of the graveside service.
Sheila Ann Cincotta was born on June 14, 1934 in Penn Yan, NY to Constance and Richard Mahar.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside burial will take place Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Bosco Perrera officiating, with final resting place at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Geneva. A celebration of Sheila’s life will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Geneva Food Bank PO Box 248 Geneva, IN. 46740
Downing & Glancy Funeral Home will host a live stream via our facebook page at the time of the graveside service.
