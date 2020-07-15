Shayla Ann Hogue, 12, Marion, passed away at 7:46 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, July 25, 2007, to Shawn Hogue and Heather Butcher.
Shayla attended McCulloch Junior High School. She loved swimming, reading, dancing, and gymnastics. She had a big heart and loved helping people. She enjoyed TikTok dancing, spending time with her mamaw and papaw, and she loved all of her siblings. She was proud to be an aunt and thought that was an achievement. She had a porcelain doll collection and loved Justin Bieber.
Survivors include her father, Shawn Hogue; mother, Heather Butcher; brothers, Brandon (Cheyene) Hogue of Noblesville, Isaiah Hogue of Marion, Dakota Hogue of Marion, and Ayden Linden; sisters, Arianna (fiancé Jack Johnson) Hogue of KY, Ericka Hogue of Marion, Sierra Hogue of Merrillville, and Jada Hogue of Marion; paternal grandmother, Mary Hogue of Marion; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Butcher; uncles, James (Rachel) Hogue of Marion, Andrew Butcher of Indianapolis, and Edward Huffaker of Charlotte, NC; aunts, Shauna Hogue of Marion, Elaine Hogue of Marion, Paula Gentner of Marion, Dolah Dorsey of Marion, Sheila Huffaker of Marion, and Jasmine (fiancé Cameron Kendall) Gentner of Marion; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Mark Butcher, and paternal grandfather, Henry Hogue.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Shayla's life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Andrew Morrell will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
