Sharon Sue (Momma) Sutton, 83, of Peru passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by family.
She was born in Peru, Indiana on Nov. 2, 1937 to Burnell and Margaret (Shidler) Ramer. She married Joseph Arthur Sutton Sr. on October 29, 1955. She attended St Charles Catholic School in Peru. Sharon was a homemaker, and loved to go to Hulio's Bar to drink coffee and listen to music with family and friends. She loved any and everything Elvis Presley. She enjoyed family gatherings every holiday. She loved seeing all of her kids and grandkids together.
