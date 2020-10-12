Sharon Sue (Donley) Vernon, 82, Huntington, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to noon Thursday, Oct. 15, with funeral service at noon at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington. Please follow recommendations for face covering and social distancing during all events.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Place of Grace, P.O. Box 5172, Huntington, IN 46750.
Because of Sharon's interest in finding a cure for Alzheimer's, contributions may also be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
