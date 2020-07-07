Sharon S. Moriarity, 72, of Bluffton, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A service to celebrate Sharon’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service and burial will follow the service in the Jones Cemetery in rural Warren, Wells County, IN.
