Sharon Lynn (Robinson) Green, 75 of Fairmount, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Community Hospital in Anderson.
Sharon was born in Allock, KY on July 14, 1945, daughter of the late Barnum and Rosie (Potter) Robinson. Sharon was a fun-loving people person who loved everybody. Her number one joy in life was buying Christmas presents for grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Her second joy was bowling with her friends at Crest Lanes in Marion. Her third joy was having friends over for cards.
