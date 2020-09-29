Sharon Kay Leech, 78, passed away at 5:28 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
