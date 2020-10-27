Sharon Kay Fannin, 82, Andrews, passed away at 4:01 am on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Huntington on Monday, April 4, 1938, to Howard and Lela (Gard) Gilbert.
Sharon graduated from Monument City High School. She loved cooking and serving people and, therefore, went into the restaurant business. She had worked as a bartender at Bob's Bar in Mt. Etna and the Moose Lodge in Marion before managing Knobby Restaurant in Marion. She also opened her own restaurant, Sharon's Restaurant, in 1990 and operated it until her retirement.
