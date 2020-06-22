Sharon Kay Drummond, 82, passed away at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Millers Cemetery in Middletown, IN.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 303 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneral home.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
