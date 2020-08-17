Sharon K. (Smith) Fisher, 63, of Marion, passed away at Marion General Hospital at 12:05 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, January 9, 1957, to Truman and Pauline (Collins) Smith.
Sharon was a nurse for thirty-two years, with the last ten years being a nurse at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion, where she was an advocate for all of her patients. She was a member of Mercy Baptist Church.
She enjoyed doing crafts, reading, and cooking, especially for other people. She also loved her two puppies, Sassy and Lu Lu.
Survivors include her nephew, Michael (Lorna) Combs of Fort Wayne; foster sister, Sharon Hoheimer of Fairmount; best friend, Rita Lines of Marion; great-nieces, Sidney Combs and Carly Combs, both of Fort Wayne; and many beloved extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Coy Rayburn Combs.
To celebrate Sharon's life, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.