Sharon K. Foraker, age 79, of Huntington, died 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Sharon was born May 1, 1940 to Von and Mable (Whoeler) Obenour.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Russell Riley officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Riverside Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to William Foraker, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com.
