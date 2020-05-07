Sharon K. Elick, age 77, of Huntington, died at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
Preferred memorials are to Age In Place Home Service, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Sharon was born on March 25, 1943 in Bluffton, the daughter of Eugene and Vivian (Goodwin) Elick.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Sharon K. Elick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.