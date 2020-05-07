Sharon K. Daniels, 78, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN.
Sharon was born on Sept. 4, 1941, in Hillsboro, IL, to Joseph and Margaret (Vancil) Ariana.
The family will have a graveside service on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Huntington.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Donor’s choice in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www. mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.