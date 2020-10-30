Sharon Faye Shearer, 75, Marion, passed away at 8:42 am on October 26, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Indiana on May 13, 1945, to Francis and Blanche (Bailey) Guerin.
Visitation is from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with Sharon’s service beginning at 12:30 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial will take place at a later date at Marion National Cemetery.
