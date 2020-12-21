Sharon Douglas Shanks, 63, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 6:45 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Sunday, March 17, 1957, to Dewey and Betty Jo (Black) Douglas. On February 17, 1979, she married her loving husband, Tony Shanks, who survives.
Sharon worked in the Transportation Department for 25 years with Marion Community Schools. She was a member of Jalapa Road Freewill Baptist Church. Sharon loved to crochet, shop, and plant her flowers in the summer. Her grandson, Hayden, was the love of her life, and spoiling him was her #1 activity.
