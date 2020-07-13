Sharon Ann Gillenwater, 57, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church, 1805 Salamonie Avenue, Huntington, IN. A Memorial Service will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brunk Conley and Brother Will Hamilton officiating.
A private burial will be at a later date at Fort Wayne Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Freewill Baptist Church in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
