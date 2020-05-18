Shannon Elizabeth Choquet, age 50, of Huntington, died at 8:45 p.m. April 30 in Huntington.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to the Oakbrook Village or a local homeless shelter, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Shannon was born on August 27, 1969 in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian (Wyman) Choquet.
She is survived by her sisters Harriet Beaudoin of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, Marjorie Swasey of Bellow Falls, Vermont, and Mary P. Hicks of Putnam, Connecticut.
Send condolences at www.baileylove.com.
