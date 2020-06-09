Shane Harry Andrew Roberts, 46, of Marion, IN, passed away at 1:19 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence in Marion, IN.
He was born on Tuesday, March 5, 1974, in Marion, IN. Shane attended Marion high school and also went to Ivy Tech and received his Computer Technology Degree, Turbine Technology Degree, and Auto Body Degree. Shane was a believer in the Christian Baptist Faith. He was self employed construction worker. Shane enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and working on cars.
Loving survivors include his Mother – Judith Carol (Roberts) Gerhart, Marion, IN., Step Father – David Gerhart, Marion, IN., Sister – Stephanie (Jeff) Plath, Magnolia, TX., Brother – Shawn Allen Roberts, Marion, IN., Aunt – Jane Auten, Florida, Uncle – Jeff Roberts, Texas, Aunt – Joslyn Roberts, Arkansas, Nephew – Michael Roberts, Marion, IN., Niece – Nicole Roberts, Gas City, IN., Niece – Rachael Schwarzkopf, Texas, and Niece – Mary-Grace Schwarzkopf, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his Father – Johnny Allen Reynolds, Uncle – Joel Roberts, Maternal Grandparents – Harry Junior & Charleen Markley Roberts, Uncle- Jack Roberts, and Paternal Grandparents- Johnny & June Reynolds.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier at 3:30 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Wally Champion officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
