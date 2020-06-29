Shane Alan Grover, 45, of Huntington, IN, died June 28.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN.
Additional calling will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home.
A burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Andrews, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to help defray funeral costs in care of McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN.
Condolences: www.mc elhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
