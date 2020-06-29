SGM, Harry E. “Ed” Bowman, 86, of Hartford City, died June 26.
People may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00PM to 3:00PM.
The family is requesting that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Celebration of life: Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3 p.m. July 1.
Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Memorials may be made to the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund 711 N. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
