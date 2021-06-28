Seth Braden Reese Goodbody, 24, of Marion, Indiana died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his residence. Seth was a loving and caring person. He enjoyed gaming, working out and was always concerned about his and others nutrition. He was an All-Star football player while in Junior High, a Notre Dame fan, and enjoyed going to the Notre Dame football games with his uncle. He was involved in a variety of other sports. Seth was certified EMT.
Seth was born Sept. 17, 1996 in Goshen, Indiana to the late Braden Robert Goodbody and Elizabeth Reese, who survives.
