Scott Martin Young, 63, died June 6 at home.
Scott was born July 29, 1956, in Huntington, IN, to Martin E. and Jacklyn (Ferris) Young.
A private Mass was attended by family at St. Mary Catholic Church, Huntington, IN, with Fr. Stephen Colchin presiding.
A private burial followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Riley Children’s Hospital or the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington County in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.