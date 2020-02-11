Scott L. McKitrick, 58, of Wabash, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Scott is survived by his wife, Sara McKitrick, of Wabash; one son, Tyler McKitrick, of Wabash; stepdaughter, Tiara McKitrick; mother, Carol McKitrick, of Findlay, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl.
There will be no services locally. Private family funeral services will be held in Findlay, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
