Scott E. Smith, 60, of Berne, Indiana, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Feb. 19 from 2 – 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Feb. 20.
A service will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 12 p.m. on Feb. 20 with Pastor Roger Teeple officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery, Berne.
Preferred memorials: Adams County Humane Society or St. Jude’s Hospital.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.