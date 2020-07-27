Scott E. Baker, 64, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Hartford City on November 26, 1955 to Kenneth “Kenny” E. Baker and Bertha L. (Wyatt) Baker. His parents preceded him in death.
Scott will have a private family visitation and then he will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City will be in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348. Online condolences may be made to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.