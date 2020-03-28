Scott A. Spencer, 44, of Marion, passed away at 11:40 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Scott was born in Marion on Wednesday, April 23, 1975, to the late Rex Spencer and to Rebecca (Havens) Rhum, who survives. On March 24, 2001, he married Mandy Brandenburg, who also survives.
Scott graduated from Marion High School and received his associate’s degree from ITT Tech. For the past five years, he worked at Franklin Electric, where he was an electronic technician. Scott was a loving husband and father who really enjoyed being home with his family, as well as spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. Scott will also be remembered for his smile and eyes that would light up a room.
Additional survivors include his two daughters, Sadie Spencer of Marion and Lexie Spencer of Marion; one brother, Jeremey Spencer of Marion; three sisters, Bridget (Jimmy) Kellems of Marion, Melissa (Bobby) Wright of Honolulu, HI, and Monica Meador of Jonesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Also preceding him in death were his sister, Jennifer Atkins; grandparents, Charles (Marjorie) Havens; and a brother, Chris Rhum.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for Scott.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
