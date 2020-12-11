Scott A. Morrow, 58, Marion, passed away at 3:01 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 1, 1962, to Donald and Jane (Allman) Morrow. On October 26, 1996, he married his loving bride, Susan J. Scholar, and she survives.
Scott graduated from Kokomo Haworth and attended ITT Technical, where he received his associate’s degree. He was a salesperson for Hart’s Shoes for the past several years. Scott was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Kokomo.
